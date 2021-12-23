Ghislaine Maxwell trial deliberations halt until Monday

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has ended an abbreviated first week of deliberations without reaching a verdict at the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

The jury finished a second full day Wednesday of considering the British socialite's fate by requesting more transcripts of trial testimony.

The judge warned them to stay safe over the holiday weekend and told them the courthouse will have stricter anti-coronavirus rules when they return Monday.

Maxwell is charged with recruiting teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Prosecutors say she sometimes joined in the abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Defense lawyers say she was made into a scapegoat after Epstein killed himself.

Maxwell turns 60 on Saturday.