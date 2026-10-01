Suspect accused of killing West Palm Beach minister scheduled to appear in Palm Beach County court

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The man accused of killing Minister Akeem Moore, who police called a hero for his final selfless act, is scheduled to make his first appearance in Palm Beach County court Thursday morning.

Hugh Earp Milner Jr., 38, faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Moore early Sunday morning. According to court records, Milner's first appearance is set for 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

The charges stem from an incident on the 500 block of Ontario Place just after midnight Sunday, where police say Milner approached Moore and a passenger who were sitting in a parked car. West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo previously revealed that the passenger recognized Milner and believed he was mistaking them for someone else.

"Hugh pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the occupants," Araujo said during a previous press conference.

After being shot, Moore demonstrated remarkable courage in his final moments. Despite being mortally wounded, he drove his passenger to safety at a nearby fire station before succumbing to his injuries at a local hospital.

"Akeem should be remembered as a hero," Chief Araujo said. "Even after being shot, he acted selflessly and courageously, driving his passenger to safety."

Milner, who police say is homeless, initially fled the scene but was quickly tracked using Flock license plate readers as he traveled south into Broward County. The Broward Sheriff's Office located and arrested him with assistance from the real-time intelligence system.

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Court records show Milner also faces charges including weapon offense involving a missile into a dwelling, and additional warrant-related charges. He was initially held in Broward County and extradited to Palm Beach County late Wednesday night.

Moore's family continues to seek answers as they process their loss. "Whatever justice is, truth, answers … understanding why this happened to such an innocent person," said Malik Brown, Moore's cousin.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.