‘Akeem should be remembered as a hero’: WPB police reveal minister drove passenger to safety after being shot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — New details from the West Palm Beach Police Department reveal that Minister Akeem Moore’s final act was one of heroism, as he drove his passenger to the safety of a fire station moments after being fatally shot.

WATCH: Police Call killed WPB Minister Akeem Moore a Hero

Police Call Slain WPB Minister Akeem Moore a Hero

At a news conference, Police Chief Tony Araujo detailed the investigation into the 31-year-old’s murder, painting a picture of a selfless man whose courage never wavered.

"Akeem should be remembered as a hero," Araujo stated.

A Selfless and Courageous Final Act

According to police, Moore and a passenger were in a parked car on the 500 block of Ontario Place just after midnight Sunday when they were approached by 38-year-old Hugh Earp Milner Jr.

“The passenger knew and recognized Hugh and immediately believed he was mistaking them for another person,” Araujo said.

The situation escalated quickly. “Hugh pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the occupants,” the chief explained.

After shots were fired, Moore, though mortally wounded, focused on saving his passenger.

"Even after being shot, he acted selflessly and courageously, driving his passenger to safety at a nearby fire station," Araujo said. Moore later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Technology's Role in a Swift Arrest

Chief Araujo also revealed how technology was critical in tracking down the suspect. He said Milner, who is homeless, fled the scene in a vehicle. Flock license plate readers helped investigators track the car as it traveled south into Broward County.

“This real-time intelligence allowed the Broward Sheriff’s Office to quickly locate and stop the car,” Araujo said.

Milner was taken into custody and remains in Broward County, awaiting transfer to Palm Beach County to face charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

As the case progresses, Moore's family continues to process their loss while searching for closure.

"Whatever justice is, truth, answers … understanding why this happened to such an innocent person," said Malik Brown, Moore's cousin.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

