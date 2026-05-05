Port St. Lucie police arrest suspect in St. Lucie West shooting that left 1 dead

Port St. Lucie police have arrested a suspect in the May 2 shooting in the 1600 block of NW St. Lucie West Boulevard that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Investigators say Norrien Casminski, 18, was taken into custody. He was previously wanted for attempted second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and grand theft.

Port St Lucie Teen shot in St. Lucie West dies; police still searching for suspected shooter Emma Romano

The two victims — Antoine Myers, 19, and Jermonti Johnson, 19 — were visiting the Fort Pierce area from Georgia when the shooting occurred.

Myers suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died on Monday. Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is expected to make a recovery.

Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said on Sunday that the incident began as a business transaction at a Walmart in Fort Pierce. Two other suspects were arrested over the weekend.

Police will be holding a press conference at 6 p.m. today. We will stream it here.