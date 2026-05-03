Two people shot Saturday in Port St. Lucie, here's what we know

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured Saturday evening in St. Lucie West.

The incident happened around 6:36 p.m. in the 1600 block of NW St. Lucie West Boulevard.

Investigators say two men were shot inside a car before officers arrived on scene.

Both men were taken to separate hospitals and are expected to survive.

Their identities have not been released.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and not a random act.

Officials also confirmed that persons of interest have been identified, and search warrants are being pursued.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).

The investigation remains active and ongoing.