PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police made 2 arrests overnight and are searching for a third suspect in connection with the Saturday evening shooting that left 2 teenagers injured in St. Lucie West.

Chief Leo Niemczyk held a press conference Sunday afternoon to provide updates on the investigation.

WATCH: Full press conference held by Chief Niemczyck

Port St. Lucie police make 2 arrests, seek 1 suspect in shooting that left teen in grave condition

The 2 victims — Antoine Myers, 19, and Jermonti Johnson, 19 — are both from Georgia and were visiting the Fort Pierce area when the shooting occurred. Myers suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is in grave condition with an outlook that is not good. Johnson suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and is expected to make a recovery.

The shooting happened around 6:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of NW St. Lucie West Boulevard. Both men were shot inside a white Tesla.

Niemczyk said the incident began as a business transaction at a Walmart in Fort Pierce. The victims contacted the suspects over cell phones, asking them to buy and activate phones on their behalf.

Niemczyk said the victims had their own reasons for not wanting the phones in their names, which he described as "less than ethical reasons." The suspects decided they did not want to be involved and instead chose to rob the victims of their money and phones.

A female suspect drove the other suspects from Fort Pierce to Port St. Lucie and from the scene of the shooting.

Police arrested 2 people overnight:

Maratravious Aaron Blue Jr., 19 — charged with attempted second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and grand theft. Blue has a prior criminal history that includes burglary.

Charlett Nylay Key, 18 — the driver, charged with robbery with a firearm, obstruction of justice, and accessory after the fact for attempted murder. Key has no prior criminal history.

A third suspect remains at large:

Norrien Morris Casminski, 18 — wanted for attempted second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and grand theft. Casminski has a prior criminal history that includes burglary, grand theft, and violation of probation. Police consider Casminski dangerous and potentially armed, as the firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered.

Investigators conducted several criminal interviews and executed search warrants throughout the night. A gold Chevy Cruze used as the getaway vehicle led investigators to the registered owner's home, where a search warrant was conducted and 2 people were taken to the station for questioning.

Niemczyk said approximately 16 to 18 detectives worked through the night, along with a half dozen crime scene specialists and a SWAT team. Drones were deployed at each scene and played a significant role in advancing the investigation overnight. Niemczyk said drone technology has been at the forefront of Port St. Lucie's investigations.

Niemczyk said the suspects are not Port St. Lucie residents, with the exception of Key, the female driver. He said the victims were also not Port St. Lucie residents and emphasized that this was an isolated incident — not a random act targeting the community.

"[The suspects] weren't looking to commit crime against random innocent people," Niemczyk said. "[This was] a business exchange that went wrong."

Authorities are asking anyone with information on Casminski's whereabouts to contact 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).

