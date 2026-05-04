Teen shot in St. Lucie West dies; police still searching for suspected shooter

ST. LUCIE WEST, Fla. — A teen shot in St. Lucie West on Saturday has died from his injuries, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD).

Antoine Myers, 19, was shot in the head on Saturday after a business transaction went wrong. The transaction began at a Fort Pierce Walmart, with the shooting happening in the 1600 block of NW St. Lucie West Boulevard. PSLPD announced on Monday that Myers succumbed to his injuries.

Myers and Jermonti Johnson, 19, were both shot inside a white Tesla around 6:36 p.m. Saturday. Johnson, who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, is expected to recover. Both men are from Georgia and were visiting the Fort Pierce area when the shooting occurred.

Port St. Lucie Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said the incident began after the victims contacted the suspects over cell phones, asking them to buy and activate phones on their behalf. Niemczyk said the victims had their own reasons for not wanting the phones in their names, which he described as "less than ethical reasons." The suspects decided they did not want to be involved and instead chose to rob the victims of their money and phones.

"They weren't out looking to randomly commit a crime against innocent people in the community. They actually were in the process of doing business with these individuals and that obviously went bad," Niemczyk said.

Police have arrested 2 people in connection with the shooting, but a third suspect remains at large.

Norrien Morris Casminski, 18, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and grand theft. Casminski has a prior criminal history that includes burglary, grand theft, and violation of probation. Police consider Casminski dangerous and potentially armed, as the firearm used in the shooting has not been recovered.

Port St. Lucie Police Department

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information on Casminski's whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).

