'Ready to answer the call': Jupiter Fire Rescue officially in service, marking historic transition

JUPITER, Fla. — The new Jupiter Fire Rescue Department is officially in service, taking over all fire and emergency response duties for the town as of 12 a.m. on Oct. 1.

The historic transition from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue was marked by a ceremony where Fire Chief Darrel Donatto made the first official radio call, declaring the new agency "in service and ready to answer the call."

The launch is the culmination of a months-long journey, closely followed by WPTV, from the initial swearing-in of firefighters to the traditional "push-in" ceremony for the new fire engines.

WATCH: Jupiter's new fire department officially launch at midnight.

Jupiter Fire Rescue Department now in service

A New Era of Service

At a ceremony at the Jupiter fire station to mark the official start of operations, Chief Donatto addressed firefighters and the community, acknowledging the moment's significance.

"Jupiter Fire Rescue will assume official responsibility for providing fire and emergency services to this community," Donatto said. "We gather here to recognize those who came before us and to reflect on the responsibility that we now inherit and to reaffirm the mission and principles that will guide this department from its very first call."

'Ready to Answer the Call'

Just after midnight, the chief's voice came over the radio, making the transition official and signaling to dispatchers and surrounding agencies that the new department was operational.

"Jupiter Chief, thank you to everyone. We look forward to serving together. Jupiter Fire Rescue is in service and ready to answer the call," Donatto announced.

For residents, dialing 911 for an emergency will not change. However, calls will now be dispatched to the new municipal department, and a Jupiter Fire Rescue engine and crew will respond. The move gives the Town of Jupiter direct control over its emergency services, staffing, and equipment for the first time in decades.

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