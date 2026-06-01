Jupiter makes history as 91 firefighters take oath for town's first-ever fire department

JUPITER, Fla. — For the first time in Jupiter's history, the town has its own fire department.

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91 firefighters sworn in for Jupiter Fire Rescue

Ninety-one firefighters and their families gathered at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre on Monday as Jupiter officially launched Jupiter Fire Rescue, and its newest members took their oath of service.

For Fire Chief Darrel Donatto, the ceremony marked the culmination of more than two years of work building a department from the ground up.

"Today's the most proud day of my 45-year career in this fire service, getting to swear in 91 new firefighters for the town of Jupiter," Donatto said.

Jupiter / Tequesta / Juno Beach Jupiter's new fire department will start on this date Jon Shainman

Among the newest members of Jupiter Fire Rescue is Lieutenant Christian Lainhart, a sixth-generation Jupiter resident.

"Excited is an understatement. I'm truly blessed," Lainhart said.

After years serving with Martin County Fire Rescue, he saw the chance to serve at home.

"My roots are my responsibility. They developed that and gave that character embedded into me, and now I'm able to deliver that back to the citizens of the community where I was born and raised," Lainhart said.

Behind every firefighter is a family making sacrifices of their own. His wife, Jessica Lainhart, also grew up in Jupiter and watched her husband become one of the first firefighters in the town's history.

Jupiter / Tequesta / Juno Beach Jupiter Town Council votes on fire department funding resolution Samantha Gutierrez

"There have been many Christmases and Thanksgivings where Christian has been working," Jessica said.

"It feels very special, especially coming from this town," she said.

Donatto noted the deep local ties running through the new department's ranks.

"Twenty-nine people that have joined Jupiter Fire Rescue are local hometown Jupiter people… and they have come home to serve their community," Donatto said.

Jupiter's historic week is not over. Station 10 on U.S. 1 — the community's newest fire station — will open its doors for the very first time.

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