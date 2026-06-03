Jupiter opens Fire Station 10 ahead of town's historic fire rescue launch this fall

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter is making history, opening the doors of Fire Station 10 as the town prepares to take over its own fire rescue service this fall.

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New Jupiter fire station dedicated with traditional ceremony

Firefighters, town leaders and community members gathered at the new station on U.S. Highway 1 near Burt Reynolds Park Wednesday morning for a dedication ceremony rooted in more than a century of tradition — the uncoupling.

Firefighter Paramedic Jessica Herman explained the significance of the ritual, which involves a fire hose.

"When the couplings are undone, that we are ready to begin work and we are fully staffed and we're ready to serve the people for the town of Jupiter," Herman said.

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Then came the push-in — firefighters invited neighbors in, wiping down and guiding their engine home for the first time.

Deputy Chief Stephen Shaw helped build the department from the ground up and says the work is far from over.

"That idea of being a founding member is not lost on any of us. We take it very seriously. And that also affects our work ethic," Shaw said.

Shaw said the mission is simple: for the department to be loved by the community and the firefighters serving it.

"We want the community to know that this is their firehouse. We are here for them, so this is for us, a place where they can come in, have a cup of coffee, come meet their firefighters, come meet their first responders," Shaw said.

Station 10 will serve the eastern portion of Jupiter. The department's full launch is set for Oct. 1.

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