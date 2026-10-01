Jupiter launches its own fire department, aims to improve service and save taxpayers millions

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter on Thursday started its first day of having its own fire department. It comes with the promise of protection and a hope to save taxpayers' money.

Town leaders started the process three years ago to have their own fire rescue department. The decision came after frustration with the rising cost of paying for services from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

WATCH BELOW: Jupiter aims to improve fire rescue service, save taxpayers millions

Jupiter Fire Rescue launches with hope of saving money

"I think it’s a great thing," said David, who was out along Indiantown Road with his family. "I don't think it matters, to be honest with you. I think a lot of people, whether it's Palm Beach County or Jupiter they just want to feel safe."

In 2023, town leaders had pointed to a study that estimated a budget savings of $68 million over 10 years if they started their own fire department.

Residents saw the old county assessment fee replaced by a new one for Jupiter.

The new fire department has 94 firefighters in three stations.

The new fire department also comes along just one month before Florida voters will decide on the Amendment 3 referendum that aims to raise the Homestead Exemption and lower revenues for municipalities and counties.