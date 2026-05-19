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Kemmye Parson sentenced to life in prison in 2023 shooting of 29-year-old mother at MLK holiday event

Parson was sentenced on 3 counts in the 2023 shooting at Ilous Ellis Park
Kemmye Parson was found guilty on Feb. 27, 2026, in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old mother at MLK holiday event in Fort Pierce in 2023.
WPTV, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
Kemmye Parson was found guilty on Feb. 27, 2026, in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old mother at MLK holiday event in Fort Pierce in 2023.
Kemmye Parson was found guilty on Feb. 27, 2026, in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old mother at MLK holiday event in Fort Pierce in 2023.
Posted

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Kemmye Riccardo Parson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2023 shooting at an MLK event in Fort Pierce that took the life of 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant.

Parson, 31, was found guilty in February of second-degree felony murder, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

WPTV's Tyler Hatfield was in the courtroom for the sentencing, and reports Parson was sentenced to life in prison on the first and second counts, to be served concurrently, and received 15 years maximum for the third count.

Bryant, a mother, was killed at a 2023 MLK Day event at Ilous Ellis Park, and was one of eight people shot. Parson was arrested in Tampa two months after the shooting.

Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was killed in a Jan. 16, 2023 shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.jpg
Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was killed in a Jan. 16, 2023 shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

WPTV spoke with Bryant's mother, Nikkiti White, after the guilty verdict in February.

“Sometimes you just want to run and get away,” White said. “It’s hard. It’s bringing back the emotions and the emotions never go away."

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