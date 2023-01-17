Woman, 30, dies after mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 30-year-old woman has tragically died after she and seven others were shot during a car show at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Monday night, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Tuesday.

In a news conference, Mascara said the woman was a Fort Pierce native who was at the party with her 6-year-old daughter. The woman died at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center.

"And now, what was a shooting investigation has turned into a murder investigation," Mascara said.

WATCH: St. Lucie County sheriff gives update on Fort Pierce shooting

St. Lucie County sheriff gives update on Fort Pierce shooting

The sheriff said a total of eight people were shot and four others were injured as they attempted to flee the "chaotic scene" during the event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Chief Deputy Brian Hester said the shooting was the result of a dispute between two rival Fort Pierce gangs.

"There were over 50 shell casings that were recovered from the scene from three different calibers of weapons," Hester said.

Hester on Tuesday did not release any information about suspects in the case, but said the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is in contact with local, state, and federal agencies about the investigation.

"If you are thinking of or are hiding, supporting, protecting, aiding, or helping in any way any suspect, anyone involved in this heinous incident, I can assure you that we will arrest you and we will charge you to the fullest extent," Hester said.

The sheriff's office has set up a dedicated hotline specifically to gather leads in this case. Call 772-462-2230, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

"We want our community to play a role in solving this horrendous event," Mascara said.