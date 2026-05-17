FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Friends and family packed a jetty park in Fort Pierce to honor Lauren Rogers, a 26-year-old woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike, and her 3-year-old son Kylo, who died days later in the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Rogers died in the crash, which occurred near mile marker 173.5 on Florida's Turnpike. Her two sons were also in the car. Kylo, 3, died days later in the hospital. Her 5-year-old son, Korbin, survived.

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Fort Pierce community gathers to remember 26-year-old mother, 3-year-old son after wrong-way crash

As night fell, loved ones lit candles to honor Rogers at the jetty park gathering.

"I'm like so overwhelmed right now because these people love her so much. We all love her," one attendee said.

Those who knew Rogers described her as someone who was always present for others.

"Lauren had the biggest heart. She was so full of life. If anybody needed her, no matter what time of the day or night, she was there to make sure that everybody who felt like they were alone, made sure that they weren't alone and didn't feel alone and always had her positive energy or smile to look forward to," one loved one said.

For those closest to Rogers, the loss is profound.

"She's my best friend. She's my whole world. Her and her kids have been my whole world for the last 5 years. I'm beyond devastated," another attendee said.

"She was my world. She was my heart. That was my soulmate," another said.

Rogers' family said they are working with investigators to find answers.

"We did work with the homicide investigator. We gave him permission to access the black box from Lauren's car, so that will help us find out some answers," a family member said.

The family was clear about one thing.

"Lauren would never in a million years put her or the boys in harm's way. This was a freak accident," the family member said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support funeral arrangements for Lauren and Kylo, and help provide ongoing support for Korbin and the family during this heartbreaking time.

WPTV

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