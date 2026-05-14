3-year-old boy dies after wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike that killed 26-year-old driver

A 3-year-old boy who was critically injured in a wrong-way crash that killed the 26-year-old driver has died.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the 3-year-old passed Thursday morning at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Woman, 26, killed in wrong-way crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County

The wrong-way crash occurred on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County late Saturday night, and involved three vehicles.

A 26-year-old woman from Fort Pierce was driving a white 2025 Kia K4 sedan south in the wrong direction in the inside northbound lane when its front left corner collided head-on with the front left corner of a northbound black 2023 Kia Pacifica. The 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 3-year-old and 5-year-old, also from Fort Pierce, were in the vehicle. The 5-year-old had non-life-threatening injuries.

Three passengers in the Kia Pacifica — a 24-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, and a 74-year-old woman, all from Royal Palm Beach — were transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Pacifica, a 22-year-old man from Margate, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the same hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 48-year-old man from Mount Dora, was not injured. A 23-year-old male passenger from Mount Dora was also not injured. A 46-year-old female passenger from Dora suffered minor injuries.

