Authorities investigating fatal Indian River County crash on Florida's Turnpike hours before Mother's Day

VERO BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, just hours before Mother's Day.

Authorities were dispatched near mile marker 174 on the northbound side of the Turnpike in the Vero Beach area shortly after 10 p.m., according to FHP.

Details about how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved, and additional injuries have not yet been released. All lanes have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.