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2 people killed after vehicle strikes Brightline train in West Palm Beach

Two people were ejected and killed after a vehicle crossed onto active train tracks and was struck by a northbound Brightline train Sunday afternoon
Brightline West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach Police Department
Brightline West Palm Beach
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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people died Sunday after a vehicle drove onto active train tracks and was struck by a Brightline train in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach Police and Fire Departments responded to the crash along the 600 block of Roseland Drive around 3:15 p.m.

A vehicle heading westbound on Roseland Drive crossed onto active train tracks and was struck by a Brightline train traveling northbound.

Two individuals were ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of their injuries.

Investigators say the railroad crossing gate arms were down and warning lights and sounds were activated at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

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