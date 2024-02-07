Lawmaker proposes utilities notify public immediately after drinking water tests positive for contaminants

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — State Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, R-Boca Raton, is tired of the protocol for testing for pollution in drinking water and beach water that calls for second or third positive tests before notifying the public.

"We can't wait for second tests," Gossett-Seidman said.

Riviera Beach tested a drinking sample and found fecal matter in drinking water in June 2023, and a subsequent test determined it was a false positive.

Rep. Gossett-Seidman said the public still should have been warned about that first test.

WPTV State Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman discusses why she supports legislation that would alert the public quicker if contaminants are found in drinking water.

Investigations Well tests positive for fecal bacteria; public not notified until 7 months later Dave Bohman

"In the case of some examples I've seen throughout the state, days and weeks and months go by without letting the public know," Gossett-Seidman said. "And that's not right."

Riviera Beach is not the only area community where people lost faith in the quality of their drinking water, at least temporarily.

In 2021, West Palm Beach found levels of a toxin from blue-green algae in its drinking water, forcing the city to deliver bottled water to homes.

It took several days between the first positive test, and when the city told the public, that's several days where people drank tainted water.

Gossett-Seidman's bill calls for municipalities to tell the public right away if a test shows pollutants in drinking water and other forms of pollution.

"We have a 911 for emergencies, an Amber Alert, a Silver Alert, we're hoping to have a water alert," she said.

She added that she's "fairly confident" that the bill, which has bipartisan support, will pass.