Family of electrocuted man at Harbourside Place seeks injunction preventing video, photos release

Attorney for Nate Davenport's family goes to court
A woman speaks to WPTV about the incident that led to the death of one person and injured four others at Harbourside Place in Jupiter.
Chopper 5 view of the fountains at Harbourside Place. Oct. 23, 2023
Posted at 8:29 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 20:38:12-04

The family of the man electrocuted in the fountains at Harbourside Place is trying to stop the release of any video of the incident.

Attorney Scott Smith represents the family of Nate Davenport, the 45-year-old man who died when trying to rescue his son on Oct. 22.

Smith filed paperwork asking a judge to prevent the city of Jupiter and its police department from releasing surveillance video, bodycam video or still pictures of the incident and the rescue efforts.

Smith told WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman on Monday he is asking for the injunction to protect the victim's wife and four children.

