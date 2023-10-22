5 taken to hospitals after incident at Harbourside Place fountains in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Five people were taken to hospitals, including three children, and three others were also treated after a possible electrical incident Sunday afternoon within the fountain area at Harbourside Place.

The situation, which was initially reported as possible drowning, was reported at 3:33 p.m. at 149 Soundings Ave.





Jupiter police were first at the scene and assisted Palm Beach County Fire Rescue during the incident.

Police officers and some bystanders were rendering aid when rescuers arrived. They found several patients who needed to be evaluated for possible injuries.

"Evidently, somebody had gone into the water and started having some distress," spokesman Capt. Tom Reyes said at the scene. "Some other people went into to try to remove them from the water. It appears as though there may have been an electrocution in the water itself."

Khalil McLean/WPTV Capt. Tom Reyes at scene of possible drowning/electrocution at Harbourside Place in Jupiter.



Fire-rescue personnel changed it to a mass casualty event, which is defined as when there are five to nine patients with hospitals informed and other units moved up to the station where personnel were dispatch.

Because the three children had cardiac distress, it required them being taken to a trauma center.

Khalil McLean/WPTV The fountain area at Harbourside Place in Jupiter was cordoned off with yellow tape.



Florida Power & Light personnel were called to the scene with the power shut off.

The conditions of the patients weren't known. PBCFR doesn't give conditions, citing a privacy law. Jupiter police haven't given an update on conditions.

Reyes said it is not "common" to be dealing with a possible drowning and an electrocution. "You treat a drowning different than an electrocution and there are protocols for an MCI," Reyes said.

This weekend, PBCFR hosted an Initial Company Operations Class for Surface Water Rescue in some of the strongest currents found in Palm Beach County: the Boynton Inlet. Also, crews did dive training at the Port of Palm Beach this weekend.

