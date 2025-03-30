Thousands gather for Lake Worth Beach Pride Parade amid event's uncertain future

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Despite questions looming over its future, the 33rd annual Lake Worth Beach Pride Parade drew thousands of people to celebrate diversity, love and solidarity in Palm Beach County on Sunday.

The parade, a vibrant display of color and joy, marched on even as organizers are faced with financial challenges that could jeopardize future events.

“This means a lot to not just my friends, but to me personally,” said attendee Dylan Collins, who was among the many revelers showing support.

Shanna Lillis, another parade-goer, emphasized the importance of unity.

“It’s solidarity in Lake Worth, people coming together to support each other, supporting everyone who wants to love who they want,” Lillis said.

Amid the festivities, concerns about the parade’s sustainability lingered. Organizers cited rising costs and security expenses as potential threats to its continuation.

“I understand it’s a money thing and a security thing, but I think maybe if they reach out to different groups and get additional people involved to help raise funds, hopefully, they will continue," said Howard Richman, chair of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party.

State dignitaries also made their presence known, traveling from Tallahassee to show support and highlight the importance of representation.

“Showing the community not only do we stand behind our brothers and sisters, but we will not go into the closet,” said Daniel Henry, vice chair of the Florida Democratic Party. “For me, as the first gay man in this position, it’s critically important for us to continue that representation.”

While the future of the Lake Worth Beach Pride Parade remains uncertain, attendees chose to live in the moment, dancing, cheering, and celebrating love.

