Lake Worth Beach kicks off Palm Beach Pride Month with flag raise amid reignited Senate Bill

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A controversial bill that could ban the display of pride flags at government buildings is making its way through the Florida legislature once again, despite failing in previous sessions.

Senate Bill 100, which aims to prohibit government offices, public schools and colleges from flying flags representing political viewpoints—including those related to race, sexual orientation, gender, or political ideology—has drawn strong opposition from LGBTQ+ advocates and allies.

WATCH: Julie Seaver explains why bill is an overreach

Lake Worth Beach raises flag for Palm Beach Pride Month amid reignited bill

Tuesday, officials will raise a pride flag outside city hall, officially declaring March as Palm Beach Pride Month—a move meant to reaffirm the city's commitment to inclusion and equality.

"It's making a statement to the people that live and work here, and more importantly, our students," said Julie Seaver, executive director of Compass Community Center, which provides support and services to the LGBTQ+ community.

Seaver argues that Senate Bill 100 is an overreach, claiming that flags like the Pride flag or the Black Lives Matter flag represent humanitarian values, not political viewpoints.

"This city is for all people, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity," Seaver added.

Lake Worth Beach has long been a leader in LGBTQ+ advocacy. In 2023, the city became Florida's only LGBTQ+ sanctuary city and is home to the annual Palm Beach Pride Parade.

While supporters of Senate Bill 100 believe the measure is about maintaining neutrality on government property, critics see it as an attack on First Amendment rights.

Resident Carl Mahoney acknowledges both sides of the debate.

"It's almost like religion—government should not be involved in that. Any other store, neighborhood, or area where you can put up certain flags, that's where you can fight that fight," he said. "But on a government building, I completely understand why they would do that."

For now, Senate Bill 100 remains in the Community Affairs Committee. If passed, it would take effect on July 1.