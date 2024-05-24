Florida bridges will shine red, white and blue through Labor Day. Some call it 'confusing'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Memorial Day weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, and this year some bridges in the state will be lit red, white and blue through Labor Day.

The Florida Department of Transportation controls state bridges, including the color of the lights that shine from them.

Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue said their decision to turn bridges red, white and blue is joining Gov. Ron DeSantis' "Freedom Summer" initiative as "Florida continues to be the freest state in the nation," according to a post on social media.

As Floridians prepare for Freedom Summer, Florida's bridges will follow suit, illuminating in red, white, and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day!



"I think that red, white and blue from the end of May to September ... it's confusing," Donna Weinberger with the LGBTQ+ resource organization Transpire Help said.

They've been busy planning the fifth annual Pride on the Block event on the 500 block of Clematis St.

Weinberger said although bridges like the ones in Palm Beach County haven't been rainbow colors in the past, it's the restriction that's casting a shade on what could be a symbol of inclusiveness.

"It tells us the community and people around us that the city, this town, the state we support you, we support diversity, we support the LGBTQ2+ community and by taking that away it gives the opposite message," Weinberger said.

Compass LGBTQ+ resource center released the following statement on the matter:

"We, like all Americans, celebrate freedom and we are looking forward to the 'Summer of Freedom'. Unfortunately, were dismayed to learn of the irony that governments of the people, by the people, and for the people are not 'free' to use the full spectrum of colors in the expression of that freedom.



We invite the Governor to tour our center. We look forward to showing him what the true practice of our God given freedom looks like, as we remain deeply dedicated to the tenants of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."



-Michael Riordan

Chief Operating Officer

"Freedom Summer" includes free visits to all Florida State Parks on Memorial Day Weekend. It also includes a sales tax holiday on recreational through the month of July up to a price cap.

"I do not believe that this was done purposely, I really believe that we're celebrating freedom," Pastor Lydia Maldonado, who is a Republican, said. "I believe it's trying to bring knowledge to the community that during this period of time there's going to be a lot of free events to take advantage of."

Maldonado believes that the bridge light initiative overlapping with Pride month is nothing more than a coincidence.

"You have to remember this is only going to be on the bridges," Maldonado said. "You can show it anywhere. You can show it in the parks. You can show it on the streets."

Pride on the Block kicks off Saturday, June 1 from 1-11 p.m., which organizers said will be all spectrums of color.

"So maybe our bridges won't have the rainbow pride colors, but we're going to have plenty of colors here on this street," Weinberger said.