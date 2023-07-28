Free physicals, EKGs helping student-athletes identify health issues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The recent and sudden cardiac arrest report of Bronny James has many athletes looking at their health.

Athletes were given the opportunity to receive a free pre-sports participation physical Friday in West Palm Beach as they get ready to take to the football field this fall.

"I saw it on the internet, and I said, 'Well, what if I had on pads and was in the sun? I could have passed out, too,'" William T. Dwyer High School student Christopher Hamilton said. "So, I got to drink water, be safe and stay out of the sun."

John Barron/WPTV HSS Florida Program Director Michael Milligan explains the importance of athletes getting screened.

The extensive health screenings were provided at HSS Florida on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. The goal of the medical screening is to assess the health of the student-athletes, identify any issues that put them at risk, and provide guidance so that they can engage in sports in the safest way possible.

"Athletes have the spotlight on them, and so when things happen, it comes to our attention," program Director Michael Milligan said. "We view athletes as the example of health and wellness, so it strikes a chord with us when they do have a health issue."

John Barron/WPTV William T. Dwyer High School student Christopher Hamilton shares why chose to get screened.

Medical clearance is mandatory for all Florida high school students wanting to play a sport.

At previous medical screenings, doctors said the most frequent findings of concern involved the heart.