Bronny James cardiac arrest has South Florida cardiologist warning that not all young athletes are screened

ATLANTIS, Fla. — The oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James suffered a health scare, and a South Florida cardiologist said the teenager is lucky healthcare professionals were nearby.

Bronny James, 18, suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's practice with his college team at the University of Southern California.

James has been moved out of the hospital's intensive care unit and still continues to recover.

HCA Florida JFK Hospital cardiologist Dr. Robert Chait said heart conditions in young athletes are rare, and even those who have access to first-rate medical care often don't always get screened for heart conditions.

"We think most 18-year-olds are very healthy," Chait said. "The fact of the matter is that some 18-year-olds are not that healthy, and they don't know it. And there's no way by looking at them, you know, externally, visually, that you would ever know."

Chait said heart conditions involving young people are often hereditary. He recommends that parents and siblings of people who have cardiac arrests while they are young get screened.