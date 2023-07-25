LeBron James' son Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Bronny James, son of NBA All-Star LeBron James, had a cardiac arrest on Monday while practicing at USC before he starts his freshman season with the Trojans, a family spokesperson told Scripps News.

The 18-year-old was considered one of the top high school prospects to enter the college ranks this year.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU," a family spokesperson said. "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

A message has been left with USC seeking comment.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com