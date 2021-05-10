Petition started to keep masks in Palm Beach County schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An online petition has been started to keep masks in Palm Beach County schools.

The organizer of the petition is aiming to gather 2,000 signatures and present it at an upcoming school board meeting.

According to the petition, "To ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff, masks should continue to be mandated for all who step on Palm Beach County school campuses until community spread of COVID is extremely low. Since all students will be required to attend class in person in the fall, social distancing will not be possible and masks will be even more essential to keep COVID from spreading in schools and in our community at large."

You can view and/or sign the petition here: https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/keep-masks-in-schools-palm-beach-county

The petition is in contrast to another group that protested at the School District of Palm Beach County's headquarters last week against a requirement for students to wear masks in school.

"We just want masks optional," said Julie Damsker, the organizer of Friday's rally. "You want to wear you mask, wear your mask. But my kids are not doing well with one, and it’s my choice. It’s my child."

Officials with the School District of Indian River County are planning to make masks optional for students next school year.