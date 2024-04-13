Out of the race: Ex-Martin County Superintendent John Millay withdraws as school board candidate

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Former Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay has decided to withdraw as a candidate for the school board after filing the paperwork two weeks ago.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County, where Millay is a senior vice president, made the announcement Friday.

"After consulting with legal advisors we’ve reached the conclusion that this political campaign unnecessarily complicates the wonderful relationship we enjoy with the Martin County School District and distracts from our mission to serve the children of our community in the most impactful ways possible,” Kathryn Parsons, chairwoman of the board of directors for Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County, said. "We’re thankful to say that we’ve informed Dr. John Millay, a valued member of the BGC family as our senior vice president, of our determination and he has agreed to withdraw his candidacy for public office."

Parsons cited the depth of partnerships between BGCMC and the District, "the majority of which were enthusiastically supported by the entire Martin County School Board."

Originally Parsons wrote after he filed the paperwork: "Nevertheless, we're informing our entire staff that any political involvement they may choose to engage in must take place outside of work hours and refrain from incorporating BGC facilities, materials or anything that gives even the appearance of an endorsement."

On April 2, Millay, filed paperwork to run in District 2 against Marsha Powers, who has been on the board since 2012. Sydney Marie Thomas also has filed to run for the seat in the Aug. 20 election.

Millay was hired as superintendent in November 2020 during the coronavirus outbreak as the district's first appointed superintendent after Martin County voters decided in 2018 to change from an elected superintendent to an appointed one.

About 2 1/2 years later, he resigned in the middle of his $170,000-a-year contract.

Four months after his resignation, Millay was named senior vice president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County. He oversees departments such as finance, compliance, benefits administration and safety and security for each of the five clubs.

Millay had posted his candidacy on Facebook, writing: "In my heart of hearts, I believe there is unfinished business for me when it comes to the Martin County School District. The momentum we built has continued to grow and flourish under Superintendent (Michael) Maine's leadership. This opportunity to continue to serve this organization, these students and employees, and this community is one that I quite simply could not pass up — particularly in District 2."

