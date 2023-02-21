Watch Now
Martin County superintendent of schools leaving at end of school year

Dr. John Millay made announcement during school board meeting
The Martin County superintendent unexpectedly announced Tuesday he is leaving a position he has only held since 2020.
Martin County Superintendent Dr. John Millay addresses school board members on May 12, 2021.jpg
Posted at 6:26 PM, Feb 21, 2023
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County superintendent of schools unexpectedly announced Tuesday that he is leaving his job at the end of the school year.

Dr. John Millay made the announcement during the school board meeting.

He was appointed and sworn in as the head of schools in 2020.

Millay served a similar role at a school district in Kentucky before taking the job in Martin County.

He had a three-and-a-half-year contract that paid him $170,000 annually.

Millay's last day on the job will be June 30.

