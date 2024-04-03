Ex-Martin County Superintendent John Millay running for school board

STUART, Fla. — Former Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay on Tuesday filed paperwork to seek election to the school board.

He is running in District 2 against Marsha Powers, who has been on the board since 2012. Sydney Marie Thomas also has filed to run for the seat in the Aug. 20 election.

Jon Shainman/WPTV Martin County School Board Chairwoman Marsha Powers explains how the new high school is beneficial for the community.

Millay was hired as superintendent in November 2020 during the coronavirus outbreak as the district's first appointed superintendent after Martin County voters decided in 2018 to change from an elected superintendent to an appointed one.

About 2 1/2 years later, he resigned in the middle of his $170,000-a-year contract.

Four months after his resignation, Millay was named senior vice president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County. He oversees departments such as finance, compliance, benefits administration and safety and security for each of the five clubs.

The leadership of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County on Tuesday clarified its nonpartisan position and affirmed its hope and commitment to continue working closely with all elected officials.

"Our employee policies do not specifically prohibit a member of our staff from running for office," Kathryn Parsons, chairwoman of the board of directors, said. "Nevertheless, we're informing our entire staff that any political involvement they may choose to engage in must take place outside of work hours and refrain from incorporating BGC facilities, materials or anything that gives even the appearance of an endorsement."

Millay posted his candidacy on Facebook, writing: "In my heart of hearts, I believe there is unfinished business for me when it comes to the Martin County School District. The momentum we built has continued to grow and flourish under Superintendent (Michael) Maine's leadership. This opportunity to continue to serve this organization, these students and employees, and this community is one that I quite simply could not pass up — particularly in District 2."