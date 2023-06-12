Ex-superintendent John Millay takes job with Boys & Girls Club of Martin County

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Dr. John Millay, who was Martin County School District’s first appointed superintendent until his recent resignation, has been named senior vice president of Boys & Girls Clubs.

Millay, 52, announced his resignation in Februaryand became a consultant with the district in late April until the end of the school year this month.

Millay was hired in September 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Voters made the change from an elected one in 2018.

Deputy Superintendent Michael Maine has become the district's new superintendent.

Millay will handle direct day-to-day supervision of key departments in the nonprofit, including finance, compliance, benefits administration and safety and security for each of the five clubs. He’ll also manage the organization's academic initiatives, school-based partnerships and mentorship program AmeriCorps and play a pivotal role in overseeing ongoing construction of the Stuart flagship club.

“I am beyond excited to serve the students and families throughout all of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County,” Millay said in a statement. “As president and CEO, Keith Fletcher —under the guidance of a visionary leaders on the board of directors — has assembled a talented team of student-focused staff that I look forward to working with.”

Before his arrival in Martin County, Millay had 27-year career serving children and public schools in Kentucky, including 14 years as a superintendent.

“I’m thrilled to have such an accomplished organizational leader, administrator, innovator and game-changer join our team,” Fletcher said. “I’ve had the privilege of working with superintendents across the country and can say unequivocally none blends strategic thought and meaningful action as effectively and naturally as Dr. Millay. The value he’ll deliver to our partnership with the school district and the expansion of our in-school mentorship program, AmeriCorps, will undoubtedly achieve new heights.

“Most importantly he puts kids and families first — always! And that’s the most essential quality this organization looks for in a leader.”

