New principal 'very honored' to lead Palm Beach Central High School in wake of controversy

WELLINGTON, Fla. — It's been a little more than three months since the principal and several staff members at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington were arrested for failing to report a suspected case of sexual assault and were removed from their positions.

Retired Palm Beach County principal Reggie Myers was brought in to lead the school in the wake of the controversy.

Now for the first time, Myers on Friday sat down with WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind to talk about the transition and how he's moving the school forward.

WPTV Palm Beach Central High School principal Reggie Myers speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind on Nov. 3, 2023.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

Myers is back in the game after only a two-year retirement.

"I missed it quite a bit," Myers said. "I will tell you there’s no experience like the high school experience."

"When you got that phone call from [Superintendent Mike Burke] asking you to come back out of retirement to lead Palm Beach Central, what was your reaction?" Susskind asked Myers.

"To be quite honest with you, I was very surprised to get that call from Mr. Burke," Myers answered. "However, I will say I was very honored and humbled at the same time."

Myers was stepping back in during an uncertain time.

Palm Beach Central principal Darren Edgecomb, two assistant principals, a teacher, and a counselor had just been arrested and removed from their positions. They're all accused of receiving information about the suspected sexual assault of a 15-year-old student off campus, but failing to report it to authorities.

One of those staff members, assistant principal Daniel Snider, has filed a motion in an effort to get the charge dismissed.

Myers said he knew coming in he could only control what he could control, and focused immediately on building strong relationships.

"Every day when I show up on the campus, I make sure I'm present, make sure I'm visible, make sure that I have conversations with the teacher leaders, the student leaders. Model those expectations," Myers said.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:



After 13 years leading Park Vista Community High School, Myers quickly saw the Bronco pride at Palm Beach Central High School was strong.

"We’ve got a lot of good things going on here at this school for the kids, and they deserve it. And we’re gonna give it to them and make sure they experience it," Myers said.

The longtime and well-respected principal added he's impressed with the unity on campus and dedication from teachers, staff, and students.

"Some people on the outside may just see this school as the controversy that happened. What would you tell them is really what this school is all about?" Susskind asked Myers.

"Unless you are on this campus on a day-to-day basis, it’s hard for people to see all the great things we are doing," Myers answered. "And I would say to them, this school is a special school in many, many positive ways."

And while Myers doesn't know how long he'll be leading Palm Beach Central, he hopes to leave a lasting impression.

"I'm a full-fledged Bronco right now," Myers said.