New elementary school in Boca Raton brings discussions about attendance zone changes

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County is preparing to open a new elementary school in Boca Raton next school year.

With the opening comes a proposal to change existing attendance school zones for multiple elementary schools currently located in southern Palm Beach County.

The district's Advisory Boundary Committee will convene for a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday to address the issue.

In addition, the committee will discuss establishing the attendance boundaries for the new elementary school in Boca Raton.

Officials break ground on new Boca Raton elementary school

Existing school zones for the following elementary schools are proposed to change:

Addison Mizner

Calusa

J.C. Mitchell

Verde

Whispering Pines

The new elementary school in Boca Raton is currently referred to as "05-C" and will be located at 3300 North Military Trail next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School.

Construction on the new school began in June.

Click here to view the proposed boundaries for the new elementary school and the study.

Reporter Michelle Quesada is working on this story and will have updates on NewsChannel 5 at 6.

