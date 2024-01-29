Metal detectors in middle schools possible for Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Just days after metal detectors were added at Vero Beach High School, other campuses could also see a security upgrade.

The metal detectors were added to the high school Friday after a student was found with a handgun last Monday.

"Based on the events last week, there's no reason to let them sit idle during the day so we have put them in place," Indian River County Superintendent David Moore said. "At the end of the day, you don't want to be the person who said I could've done more."

Moore said right now part of the focus is figuring out staffing and how to get students into school as efficiently as possible with the detectors now in place.

There's also the work behind the scenes to expand the pilot program.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said Friday the metal detectors will be used randomly at the district's high schools. He also said he has looked at the possibility of middle school and elementary school use.

"But it wouldn't hurt us in any way you know on a random Tuesday if we decide to deploy it at an elementary school," Flowers said. "The reality is the kids aren't going to know."

Several people that WPTV spoke with said if it keeps students safer in school, they are in favor of the additions.

Some said they wish metal detectors would have been installed before now.

"I think that's something that's needed because you don't just have problems in high schools," resident Ray Mclendon said. "You have problems in middle schools, elementary schools."

Laurie MacDonald, a grandmother, said safety comes first.

"My feelings about it are because I have grandchildren that are maybe 6 to 13, and if it's going to keep my grandchildren safe and other children safe, then I don't have a problem with it," MacDonald said.

Moore said this year they've added seven monitors and cameras in addition to metal detectors.

He said the district has already found funding in the budget for three more metal detectors.

"We'll explore the possibilities with our middle schools," Moore said. "That will probably be a maybe next school year."