Metal detectors now at Vero Beach High School, 4 days after student arrested for loaded gun on campus

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Four days after an 18-year-old student was arrested after authorities said he brought a loaded handgun to Vero Beach High School, metal detectors are now being used on campus to screen students for weapons.

In a social media post Friday, the School District of Indian River County said it's started a new school safety pilot program using metal detectors at Vero Beach High School.

"These metal detectors will be used daily and monitored by law enforcement officers," the school district said. "This measure aims to create a secure environment for everyone. Your understanding and support are crucial as we work together for the well-being of our school community."

Cristen Maddux, the public information officer for the School District of Indian River County, said that before the start of classes Monday, several students were suspected of vaping in a school restroom.

School administrators brought the students to the office and searched their bags, and a handgun was found inside the bag of Martrez Antonio Barnes, 18, Maddux said.

Indian River County deputies arrested Barnes, who faces a second-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm on school property.

Maddux said Barnes will not be returning to Vero Beach High School.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said the gun was a loaded .380 caliber handgun, and at this point, nothing suggests Barnes brought the gun on campus to harm anyone.

Monday's incident was the third time in just over a year deputies arrested a student for similar incidents at Vero Beach High School.

In November of 2022, a student was arrested for making threats and having a loaded gun. In March of last year, another student was arrested for having a loaded gun on campus.

The School District of Indian River County started using new walk-through portable metal detectors at big school events this fall, similar to the devices currently at four Palm Beach County high schools.

WPTV A student walks through a metal detector at Seminole Ridge Community High School in Loxahatchee on June 29, 2023.

Before Friday's announcement about the metal detectors at Vero Beach High School, Sheriff Flowers, whose deputies patrol district schools, told WPTV on Monday it's possible that metal detectors could eventually come to Indian River County schools.

"I could definitely see a time in the future when metal detectors are a part of all of our schools here in Indian River County," Flowers said.

The sheriff added that conversations are continuing with district leaders about the logistics, cost, and details of putting metal detectors at schools, knowing new technology has changed the game.

"You don't have to empty your pockets. You don't have to take your shoes or your belt off. It doesn’t inconvenience people in a way that it would hinder or slow down people entering school grounds," Flowers said.