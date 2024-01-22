Student arrested after bringing handgun to Vero Beach High School, official says

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A student was arrested Monday morning after bringing a handgun to Vero Beach High School, a school district official said.

Cristen Maddux, the public information officer for the School District of Indian River County, said that prior to the start of classes Monday, several students were suspected of vaping in a school restroom.

School administrators brought the students to the office and searched their bags, and a handgun was found inside one student's bag.

Maddux said Indian River County deputies arrested the student, who will not be returning to Vero Beach High School.

WPTV

"Out of an abundance of caution, there will be increased security on campus today," Maddux said in a written statement to WPTV. "We are thankful for our school admin law enforcement officers for their vigilance and working quickly to immediately handle the incident. Due to their work, there were no disruptions to our school day and our schedule will continue as normal."

The age of the student has not been released.