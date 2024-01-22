Watch Now
NewsEducation

Actions

Student arrested after bringing handgun to Vero Beach High School, official says

Administrators find weapon while searching backpack of student suspect of vaping in bathroom
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Vero Beach High School, March 10, 2023
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 10:04:19-05

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A student was arrested Monday morning after bringing a handgun to Vero Beach High School, a school district official said.

Cristen Maddux, the public information officer for the School District of Indian River County, said that prior to the start of classes Monday, several students were suspected of vaping in a school restroom.

School administrators brought the students to the office and searched their bags, and a handgun was found inside one student's bag.

Maddux said Indian River County deputies arrested the student, who will not be returning to Vero Beach High School.

Vero Beach High School, March 10, 2023

"Out of an abundance of caution, there will be increased security on campus today," Maddux said in a written statement to WPTV. "We are thankful for our school admin law enforcement officers for their vigilance and working quickly to immediately handle the incident. Due to their work, there were no disruptions to our school day and our schedule will continue as normal."

The age of the student has not been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.