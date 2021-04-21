Martin County schools will return to 100% traditional learning in the fall

STUART, Fla. — Students in Martin County will all return to traditional learning in the fall.

On Tuesday, school board members decided to take Superintendent Dr. John Millay's recommendation to return to brick and mortar.

"I am in favor of traditional learning just not with masks," said Shannon Aprile, a parent. "I think it should be voluntary."

Dr. Millay said currently over 80% of students have returned to campus.

"Knowing that the traditional model has proven so successful, that was always the plan eventually to get back to this traditional approach," said Dr. Millay.

Millay said a decision requiring students to wear masks will be made at a later date.

"If this is what it's going to be like in August, same circumstances, my kids will not be attending in class in person," said Mike Provenzano, another parent.

"We want kids to be safe," said Dr. Millay. "We want our staff to be safe. And like I said it's about four months away so we're going to take that under advisement right now."

School board members advised Dr. Millay to come up with a plan for students who will have to quarantine without a digital option.

"I'm all about choice," said Provenzano. "Let's have a choice. Let people make their own decisions. Let's have personal responsibility and accountability."

