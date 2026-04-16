192 teachers could lose jobs if School District of Palm Beach County approves 3.5% raise

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has obtained a breakdown of the budget impacts the school district would face if it meets the demand of educators and the Classroom Teacher's Association to give teachers a 3.5% raise.

Passions ran high in Palm Beach County this week, as teachers, parents and community members pleaded with school board members for the raise for nearly four hours — even if it means dipping into reserves.

WATCH: School district facing stark budget realities

192 teachers could lose jobs if school district approves 3.5% raise

“We’re just asking you to do what’s hard and right, pay us,” one educator told the board during the nearly four-hour meeting.

The request comes at a time when the district says it faces stark budget realities: Higher raises would require letting go of more than 250 employees, including 192 teachers, 19 administrators and 43 office assistants.

WPTV has been closely following this impasse since November.

In early April, Superintendent Mike Burke rejected the 3.5% proposal, offering a 1.5% reoccurring raise along with a 1.5% one-time bonus instead.

The offer didn't sit well with parents, educators and other supporters.

‘Rainy Day’ Funds — or a Budget Storm?

In recent years, the district has made a point to highlight teacher pay increases, including a 10% raise package in 2023–24 and 4% in 2024–25.

“The School District of Palm Beach County deeply values its teachers,” a district statement reads, “and has demonstrated that commitment with five consecutive years of consistent salary increases. The current financial reality this year does not allow us to provide teachers a higher raise.”

Some educators pointed to the nearly $454 million sitting in the district’s reserves.

“You want to hold it for that rainy day,” one teacher said. “It’s not just raining, it’s a Category 5 hurricane and a huge tornado going on.”

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But district officials say most of that money is tied up for specific purposes — things like state categorical programs, instructional material adoptions, afterschool programs and legal settlements — leaving just $160 million unassigned. That’s roughly one month of payroll.

Using those funds for permanent raises, officials argue, would cause a long-term crisis, because once the reserves run out, the salary obligations remain.

Enrollment Drop Creates Shortfall

The district points to what it calls the largest enrollment decline in its history. In 2025–26, student numbers fell by more than 7,000 — 18 times higher than projections — creating a $66 million revenue shortfall.

Factors, according to the district, include declining birth rates, immigration policy changes, cost-of-living pressures, and the expansion of Family Empowerment Scholarship vouchers. Of the 4,273 voucher recipients who left, only about 1,800 had previously attended district schools. Home school enrollment also rose by 160.

Questionable Spending?

Some parents challenged the district’s spending priorities.

“Elementary school received brand-new devices this year even though the previous ones were fully functional. Millions of dollars could have gone to teachers,” one parent remarked.

District officials explain that capital funds — used for technology, laptops, copiers and other equipment — are legally restricted and cannot be spent on teacher salaries.

Teacher salaries would fall under operational funds.

The Offer on the Table

The district’s current offer is 1.5% recurring increase plus a 1.5% lump sum — a package that already exceeds revenue for this year and would reduce reserves by about $50 million, bringing the unassigned balance down to $110 million.

Officials say reserves were built intentionally using one-time pandemic-era funding and must be spent strategically to avoid large-scale cuts to programs and jobs.

“We have consistently fought for higher teacher pay and greater state funding for public education,” the statement continues, noting that the state funded only a 0.6% teacher raise this year. “This year’s offer protects jobs and student services while honoring that commitment within the limits of a difficult budget year.”

A Meeting Teachers Can't Attend?

We met with the Classroom Teachers Association (CTA) on Monday as the final impasse hearing is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

According to the CTA, some teachers are still in classrooms until 4 p.m., essentially shutting them out of attending in person.

WATCH: Final teacher pay meeting scheduled during work hours

Final teacher pay meeting scheduled during teacher work hours

“Quite honestly I’m appalled that this meeting is scheduled to take place when teachers must be at work,” said Gordon Longhofer, president of the CTA.

He says the average teacher salary — “not talking about referendum is 62 and change” — needs to be higher, and these discussions should happen in front of teachers, not while they’re in classrooms.

“You ought to at least do it in front of them when they can sit there and watch you and by their presence hold you accountable by the decision,” Longhofer said.

When asked if they’ve requested a change, Longhofer said, “We did make a request of that through our attorneys. The date they offered after that was into July, which is absurd. Then we’re talking about a vote by teachers next year, some of whom aren’t even teaching now about what teachers this year should have been paid.”

For now, the school board must decide: grant the higher raise and risk programs and jobs, or keep the offer sustainable and protect services, knowing teachers say it still falls short of what they deserve.

State-Level Funding Questions

The bigger issue, some say, is at the state level. Teachers’ pay has struggled to keep pace with rising costs, and local leaders are calling for more resources from Tallahassee.

The Florida Department of Education has been asked if it has solutions for districts facing high living costs for teachers — and answers could help shape Palm Beach County’s future decisions.

WPTV posed this question on our Facebook today: "Are you willing to lose some student services and 250 staff members in order to increase teacher pay by 3.5 percent?"

Full statement by the school district: