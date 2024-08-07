As St. Lucie County grows, so does need for new schools

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — As we head into the new school year, St. Lucie County is expecting another big jump in enrollment as the county experiences unprecedented growth.

With it comes the need for more schools and planning for the future.

WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind is examining how the district is responding to its thriving community.

There is no greater symbol of the growth of St. Lucie County than seeing Legacy High School under construction and ready to welcome students in August of 2025.

"The growth is definitely demanding that we add more schools and more classrooms and more educators," parent Nicki O'Neill said.

O'Neill lives the St. Lucie County economic boom every day.

"It is overwhelming at times, especially when we are trying to get to school and her games and her cheering and everything we do after school," O'Neill said.

And the school district feels it, too.

"We want to make sure by the time our families move here, we can meet the need for education and make sure families and businesses that are attracted to coming here they know they are getting a quality education in St. Lucie County," said Superintendent Dr. Jon Prince of St. Lucie Public Schools.

WPTV Superintendent Dr. Jon Prince of St. Lucie Public Schools speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

Prince said that as more people make the Treasure Coast their home, he expects at least another 1,800 students to enroll this year in what he calls their "Destination District."

"What do you think makes it a 'Destination District' right now?" Susskind asked Prince.

"I think it’s more affordable," Prince answered. "There is no such thing as affordable housing anymore. But it is more affordable. And I think a lot of families get cost-out of adjacent counties and are coming here because they see they can get a little more for their dollar. And not just that. We are building schools aggressively to meet those needs."

Legacy High School is just the start. The district will break ground on a new K-8 school about a mile away, which is set to open in 2026, with more expansion expected.

"We’re growing at about 1,800 to 2,000 students a year. So we’re anticipating another 1,800 at a minimum. But currently, our enrollment is about 47,000. So we’re expecting about 49,000 this year, and we have the capacity to do that currently. But it’s unsustainable because the growth is happening so quickly. We have to make sure we are keeping up. And that’s why we are currently building this high school," Prince said.

St. Lucie Public Schools will also revise its school zoning policies to have students attend closer to their home.

"That’s one of the goals, also, to make sure we reduce our transportation costs. Because right now, our transportation costs are unsustainable," Prince said.

Home of the Legacy Lions, this Crosstown Parkway campus is expected to welcome about 1,700 students next fall.

"Right now, we’re looking at building one. It’s gonna house classrooms, academic classrooms, the media center, and some administrative offices," principal Todd Smith told Susskind as he gave her a tour of the construction site.

WPTV Legacy High School principal Todd Smith speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

Legacy High School is expected to relieve overcrowding, primarily at Treasure Coast High School and St. Lucie West Centennial High School.

"It really is exciting because you are seeing the excitement in the community," Smith said.

Creating a new legacy to build on.