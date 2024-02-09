Firearm confiscated from student at William T. Dwyer High School

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A student was found with a gun at William T. Dwyer High School on Friday, according to the School District of Palm Beach County.

According to a message sent to parents and staff, school district police and the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department safely confiscated a firearm from a student.

The firearm was not used threateningly. No one was injured.

That student was arrested by school police. In addition to criminal charges, the student is also subject to disciplinary measures.

The name of the student was not released.

This is the second time a gun has been found on campus at Dwyer High School this year. There was a yellow alert on campus Jan. 17 after a gun was found at the school.

This week the school district began its second phase of adding metal detectors to high school campuses. While Dwyer High School was not in this group, School Police Chief Sarah Mooney told WPTV that the school was not far behind in the rollout.

The district has not released the next batch of schools that will get metal detectors.