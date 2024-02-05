Metal detectors now screening students at 8 Palm Beach County high schools

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Monday, metal detectors will start screening thousands of students at four more Palm Beach County high schools, bringing the total number of schools with the security devices to eight.

Boynton Beach Community High School, Park Vista Community High School, Forest Hill Community High School, and Palm Beach Central High School are the next four schools that now have metal detectors.

The schools received the equipment last week and began testing the machines, with Monday being the official rollout.

WPTV Students appear to walk through metal detectors at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington on Feb. 1, 2024.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

The bigger goal is to have metal detectors at all 24 Palm Beach County high schools before classes let out for summer break. There are still 16 schools that need to be equipped with the technology.

The school year started with metal detectors at four schools: Seminole Ridge Community High School, Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, John I. Leonard High School, and Palm Beach Gardens Community High School.

WPTV A student walks through a metal detector at Seminole Ridge Community High School in Loxahatchee on June 29, 2023.

Superintendent Mike Burke announced in October the School District of Palm Beach County would move forward with getting the devices for all high schools.

In an exclusive interview with WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind, Chief Sarah Mooney of the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department said no weapons have been found at the schools using metal detectors.

"It's been a learning curve for everybody. But I think the students have been really responsive to it and I don't think its negatively impacted anybody since the rollout of this," Mooney said. "This second phase of this project, it's going to be gradual that we have the support for each of the campuses to facilitate changing their plans if they need to."

WPTV WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind speaks to Chief Sarah Mooney of the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department on Jan. 26, 2024.

After this group of schools start implementing metal detectors, the school district will start training at another group of schools.

WPTV is working to learn which high schools could be next.