William T. Dwyer Community High School alert reportedly related to gun on campus

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The yellow alert at William T. Dwyer Community High School in Palm Beach Gardens on Wednesday was over a student with a weapon, according to one source with the School District of Palm Beach County.

"In fifth period, a bunch of people were talking about it," Aaron Viera said as classes dismissed for the day on Thursday.

WPTV Aaron Viera, a student at Dwyer High School, discusses the code yellow that occurred at the school on Jan. 17, 2024.

One parent who contacted WPTV confirmed the report of a student with a gun. Also, a cellphone video sent to WPTV showed an individual being led into a police vehicle as the incident ended.

The district source said the student also apparently told police there were other weapons on campus, which prompted a large response from law enforcement, but no other weapons were found.

WPTV A video sent to WPTV showed a person being taken into custody by police at Dwyer High School on Jan. 17, 2024.

Curt Lavarello at the School Safety Advocacy Council in Sarasota said incidents like this are rising again.

"When COVID came along, everything kind of tailed off, but now it's coming back with a vengeance," Lavarello said. "Our numbers of firearms and violence at schools is far greater than in the two years leading up to the pandemic."

As for students at Dwyer High School, they said the incident and yellow alert did concern them.

"After one incident, I'm not going to worry anymore, but yeah still worrying a little bit," Viera said.