No phones, no distractions: How Martin County students adjusted to strict cellphone ban

STUART, Fla. — Just five days until school starts — and cellphones won’t be allowed.

This year, a new state law takes effect restricting phones at all grade levels. In Martin County, the school district already implemented a strict policy one year ago.

WATCH: Student, superintendent say phone ban made a difference

How Martin County students adjusted to strict cellphone ban

Phone or no phone? This was a hot topic in Martin County last year, and there are still mixed reviews this year. Superintendent Michael Maine said one thing is clear: a total ban on phones made a big difference.

One year without cellphones has been an adjustment for Martin County students.

"They were very strict. You were not allowed to use them at all,” said Dakota Dotts, a Jensen Beach High School graduate. “I feel like it really genuinely did make an impact.”

Dotts graduated in May and says she benefited from the cellphone ban during her senior year.

She said, “I noticed that my grades were better, my GPA went higher, and I was more focused on my work.”

Nonetheless, she thinks the rules might be too strict.

“I genuinely think that kids should be able to have their phones at lunch, in the bathroom, and for emergencies, not during teaching time,” said Dotts.

We asked the district how many devices were confiscated during the 2024-2025 school year. They reported a total of 4,344 referrals given to 720 students, with 78% of violators at the high school level.

Superintendent Michael Maine calls the ban a success.

"It significantly decreased the drama that we had on campuses. It significantly decreased the non-engagement that we had in the classroom. They were focused on the curriculum. They were focused on the content," he said.

Education Cellphone restriction to remain in effect in Martin County schools Zitlali Solache

The district has implemented an all-day ban at all grade levels. Phones have to be turned off and put away, but can stay with students in case of emergencies.

As a parent and administrator at Stuart Middle School, Joan Raines is happy to see the district standing firm.

“It’s made a big impact on them, like they’re not constantly pulling out their phones,” she said. “It was super disruptive. It was never just one kid on his cellphone and I just had to redirect that one kid.”

This summer, Florida passed a new law (HB 1105) that limits cellphone use in schools statewide. The law bans cellphones in elementary and middle schools but allows districts to let high school students use phones outside of class instruction.

Elementary school grandmother Yolanda Edwards agrees with Martin County’s approach.

“It’s basically a reward. Not a necessity,” she said.