Cellphone restriction to remain in effect in Martin County schools

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — School leaders on the Treasure Coast are standing firm when it comes to limiting cellphone use on school grounds.

During Tuesday’s Martin County School District workshop, school board members reviewed their cellphone policy.

Cell phone restriction to remain in effect in Martin County schools

Just this Friday, a new state law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis will make similar rules statewide.

House Bill 1105 bans cellphone use throughout the school day in elementary and middle schools.

In Martin County, that’s already been the case. At the start of the 2024-2025 school year, students who had their phones out in the classroom, hallways, or at lunch had them taken away and were only returned to parents or guardians.

However, not all parents agree with the policy.

“With constant shootings or what’s ever happening in schools, our children need to be able to contact their parents,” said Kristen Green.

Green’s 7-year-old daughter attends Bessey Creek Elementary School in Palm City. She supports banning cellphones during lessons, but has concerns when it comes to emergencies.

“Parents want their children safe and if the parents get a phone call from the children, they should be able to use their phone in case an emergency,” said Green.

Meanwhile, WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache asked the school district about the number of confiscated devices during the 2024-2025 school year.

They report a total of 4,344 referrals given to 720 students.

3,382 of those referrals were for students in high school, 911 in middle school and 43 in elementary school.

In a statement, district officials said most parent feedback has been positive, adding:

“Since implementation, the district has seen overall decrease in bullying and an increase in student focus/outcomes.”