CRACKDOWN: Nearly 300 wireless devices taken away from Martin County students during first week of school

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 300 wireless devices were confiscated from Martin County students during the first week of school under an aggressive new policy in the school district.

According to numbers released to WPTV by the Martin County School District, 279 wireless devices were taken away from students. That includes cell phones, smartwatches, and earbuds.

Martin County High School had the most devices confiscated at 113, followed by 101 at South Fork High School and 48 at Jensen Beach High School.

In addition, five devices were confiscated at David L. Anderson Middle School, four at Stuart Middle School, four at Spectrum Academy, two at Willoughby Learning Center, and one each at Indiantown Middle School and Hidden Oaks Middle School.

Back To School Which local school district is taking the most strict approach to cellphones? Stephanie Susskind

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

Last year, Florida law banned students from having phones out during instruction time.

However, not every local school district is tackling technology the same way.

The Martin County School District is the most aggressive with its new cell phone and wireless device consequences. If you have a wireless device out at any time during the school day — including in the classroom, hallways, or at lunch — it will be taken away and only returned to your parent or guardian.

Superintendent Michael Maine said that when a phone is taken away, a teacher or staff member will bring it to the front office, where it will be documented and locked up.

Repeated violations in Martin County will lead to progressive discipline and could even result in suspension. The new policy also applies to AirPods and using smartwatches.

"Do you think this is gonna work?" WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind asked Maine before the start of the school year.

"I think if we are consistent as a district and every single school is being consistent throughout, we will be successful with this," Maine answered. "But it's gonna take not just us as a school district. I need the help from parents."

WPTV Superintendent Michael Maine of the Martin County School District speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

Maine added that cell phones are increasing bullying and online harassment and are "creeping in all kinds of inappropriate things that our students are doing."

"We need to regain control of that. And this is a step toward helping to mitigate that," Maine said.

As for our other local school districts, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties said they'll maintain current policy aligning with state law, which bans cell phones during instruction time unless a teacher allows it.

The School District of Indian River County said it focused on enforcing the law last year.

"We were drastically able to increase the amount of time our teachers can be providing quality instruction because they weren't cell phone police," Superintendent Dr. David Moore said. "So some of our success we had last year we contribute to cracking down on cellphones."

In Martin County, Maine said all principals have been trained on how to implement this new policy with their staff.