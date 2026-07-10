Free meals are ending at certain schools in Palm Beach County. Here's what families need to know

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Some Palm Beach County students who received free breakfast and lunch at school will now have to pay for meals, the School District of Palm Beach County announced.

Navigating school lunch costs in Palm Beach County

The district said the change stems from updated state requirements around eligibility for the USDA's Community Eligibility Provision program, which had previously covered the cost of meals.

Last year, the school food service department served 8,691,273 breakfasts and 20,522,071 lunches to students completely free at Palm Beach County schools.

For the 2026-2027 school year, 127 district-operated schools will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch for all students. At other schools, families who do not qualify for free or reduced-price meals will pay $2.50 for breakfast, $3.50 for elementary school lunch, and $3.75 for middle and high school lunch.

WATCH BELOW: 'It’s gotten bad, it’s been a struggle for our families,' CEO Jamie Kendall tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Free meals ending at certain schools in Palm Beach County

For a full 179-day school year, that could cost more than $1,000 per student if they purchase both breakfast and lunch.

"Providing our students with access to nutritious meals is a top priority for the district. We recognize the important connection between student nutrition and academic achievement," the district said.

Families who qualify for reduced-price meals will pay $0.30 for breakfast and $0.40 for lunch — bringing the total cost to just over $125 for the year.

Applications for free or reduced-price meals open July 23. Additional details and resources are available on the district's School Food Service webpage here.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's related coverage below:

Education Free meals are ending at certain schools. Here’s where families can find help Joel Lopez