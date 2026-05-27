Free summer meals available for children in Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast

Free summer meals are available for children across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast this summer, even as some schools in the area will no longer provide free meals to children next school year.

The Palm Beach County Library System said it is teaming up with the School District of Palm Beach County to offer free summer lunches to all children ages 18 and younger, beginning Tuesday, June 2 through Friday, July 24. For more information about their program, click here.

The Summer Food Service Program in Martin County said it will be offering nutritious meals to children and teenagers this summer. For dates and a complete list of locations, click here.

The Treasure Coast Food Bank will also be providing free meals from Monday, June 8 to Friday, August 7. For times and locations, click here.