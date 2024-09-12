'A change for parents:' Meeting on Palm Beach Co. school start times tonight

Tonight, the Palm Beach County School District is holding the first of six meetings with parents surrounding a state law passed last year that would change the start times for schools statewide. It takes place at Wellington Community High School.

That new law, passed in 2023, says middle schools cannot begin instruction until 8 a.m. and high schools can’t until 8:30 a.m.

The law looks to give middle and high school students more sleep by pushing back school start times. Tonight, the district is asking parents for their input on three timing options:



Option one would have elementary schools starting first at 7:30 a.m. High schools would follow at 8:45 a.m. then middle schools at 10:15 a.m.



Option two would have middle schools start first at 8 a.m. High schools would start at 9:15 a.m. and elementary at 9:45 a.m.



Option three would have high schools starting first at 8:30 a.m., elementary schools would start at 9 a.m. and middle schools would start at 10:20 a.m.

In the House, the votes came down with 92 for and 20 against. In the Senate, the votes were 38 yes and two no.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman spoke with State Sen. Lori Berman, one of the yes voters on the changes, and while she says the science supports the law, she says implementing the plan will come with its challenges.

“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be a change for everyone," said Berman. "It’s going to be a change for parents, it’s going to be a change for teachers, it’s a change for school bus drivers, and we’re going to have to figure it out."

In a statement to WPTV, the School District of Palm Beach County said it is "evaluating options to update school start and end times to comply with House Bill 733 (2023). The School District’s evaluation includes public input, bus routes, school meal times, before- and after-school care, and more. The School District is also requesting flexibility from the state legislature regarding the new start and end times. This may result in the School District receiving legislative relief that will allow us to maintain our current start and end times."

There will be five more meetings on the changes around Palm Beach County:

Sept. 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School

Sept. 23 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Glades Central Community High School

Sept. 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Atlantic Community High School

Oct. 7 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Park Vista Community High School

Oct. 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Forest Hill Community High School.

Those changes wont be implemented until August 2026, ahead of the 2026-2027 school year.