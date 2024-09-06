What do you think of these proposed changes to school start times?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County wants the community's input on a series of proposed new school start times for students.

A law passed by the Florida Legislature last year requires middle schools to start no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m. in an effort to help older students get more sleep.

The changes will take effect two years from now, at the start of the 2026-27 academic year.

The School District of Palm Beach County has posted an online survey, asking families, educators, community members, businesses, and other stakeholders to weigh in on three proposed start time changes:

OPTION 1



Elementary: 7:30 a.m. - 1:35 p.m.

Middle: 10:15 a.m. - 4:50 p.m

High: 8:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

OPTION 2



Elementary: 9:45 a.m. - 3:50 p.m.

Middle: 8:00 a.m. - 2:35 p.m.

High: 9:15 a.m. - 4:35 p.m.

OPTION 3



Elementary: 9:00 a.m. - 3:05 p.m.

Middle: 10:20 a.m. - 4:55 p.m.

High: 8:30 a.m. - 3:50 p.m.

You can fill out the survey by clicking here.

In addition, community input meetings will be held in September and October at high schools throughout Palm Beach County where people can share their thoughts on the proposed start times. You can learn more by clicking here.

The school district said it will continue to gather community input into next year, when a final recommendation will be considered by the Palm Beach County School Board.

The new start times will go into effect in August of 2026, at the start of the 2026-27 academic year.