Tracy Ferriter now headed to trial in July

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tracy Ferriter will be headed to trial in July.

Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Howard Coates set a new trial date Tuesday for the Jupiter mother accused of locking her adopted teenage son in a box-like structure in the garage of their home.

She'll do so with the defense attorney who told Coates last month that he wouldn't be ready for trial in January.

Marc Shiner was retained by Ferriter in December after her previous defense attorney, Jennifer Marshall, asked to be removed, citing an "irreconcilable difference."

During a Dec. 15 hearing, Shiner told Coates that he wouldn't be ready to go to trial by the previously set January date, saying he needed more time to prepare.

Shiner had asked for a continuance, but Coates initially said he wouldn't go past 60 days, so Shiner asked to withdraw.

However, during Tuesday morning's hearing, Shiner was once again representing Ferriter, telling the judge he believed he could be ready for trial come July.

Elvis Griffiths/WPTV Tracy Ferriter sits in court before the start of her hearing, Jan. 16, 2024, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

"I know I could be ready in July," Shiner said.

Assistant State Attorney Brianna Coakley objected, calling the lengthy delay in trial "excessive."

Coates agreed with Coakley but set the new trial date for July "because I don't want any due process issues or appellate issues."

The new trial is now scheduled for July 12.

Her husband, Tim Ferriter, was convicted in October on charges of child abuse, child neglect and false imprisonment. He was sentenced to five years in prison in November. Tracy Ferriter faces the same charges.